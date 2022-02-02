The easy, cheesy oh-so-delicious meal you grew up with just got better. Banza took pasta made from chickpeas and added loads of yummy, cheesy goodness. With nearly 2x the protein, 3x the fiber, and 30% fewer net carbs, you can make every night mac & cheese night!

17g protein. 30% fewer net carbs

Gluten Free

High Fiber, Low Glycemic Index

Cheddar packet included

Cooks in minutes for a quick and easy meal