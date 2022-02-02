Banza® Mac & Cheese Elbows + Classic Cheddar Chickpea Pasta Perspective: front
Banza® Mac & Cheese Elbows + Classic Cheddar Chickpea Pasta Perspective: back
Banza® Mac & Cheese Elbows + Classic Cheddar Chickpea Pasta Perspective: left
Banza® Mac & Cheese Elbows + Classic Cheddar Chickpea Pasta Perspective: right
Banza® Mac & Cheese Elbows + Classic Cheddar Chickpea Pasta Perspective: top
Banza® Mac & Cheese Elbows + Classic Cheddar Chickpea Pasta

5.5 ozUPC: 0085718300513
Product Details

The easy, cheesy oh-so-delicious meal you grew up with just got better. Banza took pasta made from chickpeas and added loads of yummy, cheesy goodness. With nearly 2x the protein, 3x the fiber, and 30% fewer net carbs, you can make every night mac & cheese night!

  • 17g protein. 30% fewer net carbs
  • Gluten Free
  • High Fiber, Low Glycemic Index
  • Cheddar packet included
  • Cooks in minutes for a quick and easy meal

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2.5oz (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol17mg5.67%
Sodium690mg30%
Total Carbohydrate38g13.82%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar8g
Protein18g
Calcium260mg20%
Iron3mg15%
Potassium700mg15%
Vitamin D1mcg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chickpea Pasta: Chickpeas, Tapioca, Xanthan Gum. Cheese: Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Nonfat Milk, Buttermilk, Butter (Cream, Salt), Salt, Lactic Acid, Disodium Phosphate, Annatto and Paprika Extract (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
