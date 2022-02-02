Banza® Mac & Cheese Elbows + Classic Cheddar Chickpea Pasta
Product Details
The easy, cheesy oh-so-delicious meal you grew up with just got better. Banza took pasta made from chickpeas and added loads of yummy, cheesy goodness. With nearly 2x the protein, 3x the fiber, and 30% fewer net carbs, you can make every night mac & cheese night!
- 17g protein. 30% fewer net carbs
- Gluten Free
- High Fiber, Low Glycemic Index
- Cheddar packet included
- Cooks in minutes for a quick and easy meal
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chickpea Pasta: Chickpeas, Tapioca, Xanthan Gum. Cheese: Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Nonfat Milk, Buttermilk, Butter (Cream, Salt), Salt, Lactic Acid, Disodium Phosphate, Annatto and Paprika Extract (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More