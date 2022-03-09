Hover to Zoom
Bar Harbor All-Natural Clam Juice
8 fl ozUPC: 0007071800092
Product Details
Bar Harbor clam and Maine lobster juices are a perfect starter for chowders, bisques, soups, broths and more. Use our seafood juices to add that extra bit of rich flavor when baking fish, or as a substitute for water in your favorite seafood, soup or chowder recipes.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Clam Broth , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.