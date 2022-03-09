Bar Harbor Chopped Clams Perspective: front
Bar Harbor Chopped Clams
Bar Harbor Chopped Clams
Bar Harbor Chopped Clams

6.5 ozUPC: 0007071800101
Product Details

Our fancy seafood meats are perfect starters for your favorite seafood recipes – lobster rolls, pasta dishes, sauces, soups, chowders, and more. Enjoy seafood made the authentic Maine way, wherever you are. We hand sort every mussel, clam and lobster that we use in our seafood products, and prepare everything in our kitchen just a stone’s throw from the water. It’s as close to "fresh off the boat" as you can get without being here.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can drained (65 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.3mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Chopped Sea Clams, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Molluscs and Their Derivatives.

