Bar Harbor Fish Stock
Product Details
All-natural seafood speaks for itself.
The taste of wind, weather, and clear cold water:it's not a flavor that needs improving. Bar Harbor creates cooking stocks the traditional way -in small batches blending wild-caught fish with a flavorful medley of fresh cut vegetables and aromatic spices for a stock rivaling homemade. It's the perfect accompaniment to your favorite seafood recipes and the preferred cooking liquid of chefs worldwide for rice, risotto, and pasta. Bring the authentic taste of the ocean to your table! It's as close to fresh-off-the-docks of Maine as you can get without being there!
- Only natural and clean ingredients
- Ready to use
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
All Natural Ingredients: Fish Stock (Water, Wild-caught Atlantic Haddock), Onion, Celery, Carrots, Salt, Dry White Wine, Lemon, Parsley, Whole Peppercorns, Bay Leaves
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
