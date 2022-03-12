Bar Harbor Fish Stock Perspective: front
Bar Harbor Fish Stock

15 ozUPC: 0007071800070
All-natural seafood speaks for itself.

The taste of wind, weather, and clear cold water:it's not a flavor that needs improving. Bar Harbor creates cooking stocks the traditional way -in small batches blending wild-caught fish with a flavorful medley of fresh cut vegetables and aromatic spices for a stock rivaling homemade. It's the perfect accompaniment to your favorite seafood recipes and the preferred cooking liquid of chefs worldwide for rice, risotto, and pasta. Bring the authentic taste of the ocean to your table! It's as close to fresh-off-the-docks of Maine as you can get without being there!

  • Only natural and clean ingredients
  • Ready to use

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (236 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium680mg28.33%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

All Natural Ingredients: Fish Stock (Water, Wild-caught Atlantic Haddock), Onion, Celery, Carrots, Salt, Dry White Wine, Lemon, Parsley, Whole Peppercorns, Bay Leaves

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives.

