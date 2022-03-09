Hover to Zoom
Bar Harbor Maine Lobster Juice
8 fl ozUPC: 0007071800088
Bar Harbor's Maine lobster juice isa perfect starter for chowders, bisques, soups, broths, and more. Use our seafood juices to add that extra bit of rich flavor when baking fish, or as a substitute for water in your favorite seafood, soup, or chowder recipes.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
16.0 Varied servings per container
Serving size1 TABLESPOON
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0g0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
BOUILLON OF LOBSTER, SEA SALT.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
