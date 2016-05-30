Hover to Zoom
Bar Harbor Natural Smoked Wild Kippers
6.7 ozUPC: 0007071800118
Product Details
Omega-3, naturally! Our Natural Smoked Wild Kippers are a delicious substitute for tuna in your favorite recipes. They're perfect for creative hors d' oeuvres and snacks and great as a salad topper. Best of all, they're sustainably harvested from the clear cold waters of the Gulf of Maine.
- Delicious protein sauce
- Naturally wood smoked
- Easy-open
- Kosher
- Product of Canada
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein11g
Calcium31mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D2mcg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Natural Wood Smoked Herring Fillets (Clupea Harengus), Water, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
