Bar Harbor New England Style Clam Chowder

15 ozUPC: 0007071800203
Product Details

Our authentic, all-natural clam chowder has been fine-tuned over generations, passed down from mother to daughter, father to son. It's loaded with simple, easy to understand ingredients and chunks of fresh fish and seafood – the way any self-respecting chowder should be!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.75 About servings per container
Serving size1.75 cup
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g17%
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium540mg23%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Clam Juice, Fresh Sea Clams, Potatoes, Water, Rice Flour, Butter (Milk, Salt), Non-GMO, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil, Non-fat Dry Milk, Onions, Sea Salt, Seasoned Salt (Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Turmeric, Garlic), and Ground Pepper.

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
