Bar Harbor New England Style Clam Chowder
Product Details
Our authentic, all-natural clam chowder has been fine-tuned over generations, passed down from mother to daughter, father to son. It's loaded with simple, easy to understand ingredients and chunks of fresh fish and seafood – the way any self-respecting chowder should be!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Clam Juice, Fresh Sea Clams, Potatoes, Water, Rice Flour, Butter (Milk, Salt), Non-GMO, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil, Non-fat Dry Milk, Onions, Sea Salt, Seasoned Salt (Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Turmeric, Garlic), and Ground Pepper.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More