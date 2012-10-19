Ingredients

All Natural Ingredients: Water, Fresh Clams, Potatoes, Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk, Salt) Native Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Onions, Seasoned Salt (Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Turmeric, Garlic) and Pepper

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More