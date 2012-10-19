Bar Harbor New England Style Condensed Clam Chowder
Product Details
All-natural seafood speaks for itself.
Our authentic, all-natural chowders have been fine-tuned over generations, passed down from mother to daughter, father to son. Our specialty seafood chowders are loaded with simple, easy to understand ingredients and chunks of fresh fish and seafood - the way any self-respecting chowder should be!
- Fresh off the docks of Maine
- Condensed
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
All Natural Ingredients: Water, Fresh Clams, Potatoes, Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk, Salt) Native Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Onions, Seasoned Salt (Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Turmeric, Garlic) and Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More