Bar Harbor New England Style Condensed Clam Chowder

15 ozUPC: 0007071800076
Product Details

All-natural seafood speaks for itself.

Our authentic, all-natural chowders have been fine-tuned over generations, passed down from mother to daughter, father to son. Our specialty seafood chowders are loaded with simple, easy to understand ingredients and chunks of fresh fish and seafood - the way any self-respecting chowder should be!

  • Fresh off the docks of Maine
  • Condensed

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.667cup (162 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium540mg23.48%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium14mg2%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
All Natural Ingredients: Water, Fresh Clams, Potatoes, Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk, Salt) Native Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Onions, Seasoned Salt (Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Turmeric, Garlic) and Pepper

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More