Bar Harbor® New England Style Corn Chowder
Our authentic, all-natural chowders have been fine-tuned over generations, passed down from mother to daughter, father to son. Our specialty seafood chowders are loaded with simple, easy to understand ingredients and chunks of fresh fish and seafood – the way any self-respecting chowder should be!
- NEW ENGLAND STYLE
- ALL NATURAL
- FROM MAINE
Water, non-GMO corn, potatoes, wheat flour, butter (milk, salt), salt, native tapioca starch, onions, seasoned salt (salt, sugar, paprika, turmeric, onion, garlic) and pepper.
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
