Bar Harbor® New England Style Corn Chowder

15 ozUPC: 0007071800100
Product Details

Our authentic, all-natural chowders have been fine-tuned over generations, passed down from mother to daughter, father to son. Our specialty seafood chowders are loaded with simple, easy to understand ingredients and chunks of fresh fish and seafood – the way any self-respecting chowder should be!

  • NEW ENGLAND STYLE
  • ALL NATURAL
  • FROM MAINE

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.5 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2.5
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium650mg27%
Total Carbohydrate22g7%
Dietary Fiber3g10%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, non-GMO corn, potatoes, wheat flour, butter (milk, salt), salt, native tapioca starch, onions, seasoned salt (salt, sugar, paprika, turmeric, onion, garlic) and pepper.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
