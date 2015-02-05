Bar Harbor New England Style Crab Bisque
Product Details
Bar Harbor'sauthentic, all-natural bisques are made with real milk and cream, and our pureed fresh. All our delicious bisques are guaranteed to delight your palette and keep you feeling good – whatever the weather!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk , Finely Ground Crab Meat , Minced Lobster Meat , Non-GMO , Expeller-pressed Canola Oil , Wheat Flour , Salt , Native Tapioca Starch , Sherry , Evap . Cane Juice , Seasoned , Salt , ( Salt , Sugar , Onion , Cornstarch , Paprika , Turmeric , Garlic ) , Pepper , Parsley and Garlic .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More