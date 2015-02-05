Bar Harbor New England Style Crab Bisque Perspective: front
10.5 ozUPC: 0007071800080
Bar Harbor'sauthentic, all-natural bisques are made with real milk and cream, and our pureed fresh. All our delicious bisques are guaranteed to delight your palette and keep you feeling good – whatever the weather!

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg22%
Sodium560mg23%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Milk , Finely Ground Crab Meat , Minced Lobster Meat , Non-GMO , Expeller-pressed Canola Oil , Wheat Flour , Salt , Native Tapioca Starch , Sherry , Evap . Cane Juice , Seasoned , Salt , ( Salt , Sugar , Onion , Cornstarch , Paprika , Turmeric , Garlic ) , Pepper , Parsley and Garlic .

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

