15 ozUPC: 0007071800081
Bar Harbor® authentic, all-natural bisques are made with real milk and cream, and are pureed fresh. Our authentic, all-natural chowders have been fine-tuned over generations, passed down from mother to daughter, father to son. Our specialty seafood chowders are loaded with simple, easy to understand ingredients and chunks of fresh fish and seafood – the way any self-respecting chowder should be!

  • ALL NATURAL
  • READY TO SERVE
  • PUREED FRESH

Nutrition Facts
2.5 About servings per container
Serving size2
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat4.5g22%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol100mg33%
Sodium540mg23%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Iron0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

WATER, CREAM, WHEAT FLOUR, LOBSTER, POTATO STARCH, SHERRY, SEA SALT, BUTTER, TOMATO PASTE, SUGAR, ONION POWDER, OLD BAY, GROUND WHITE PEPPER, GARLIC POWDER, PAPRIKA, GROUND NUTMEG, THYME, GROUND TUMERIC

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.

