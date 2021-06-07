Bar Harbor® New England Style Lobster Bisque Canned Soup
Product Details
Bar Harbor® authentic, all-natural bisques are made with real milk and cream, and are pureed fresh. Our authentic, all-natural chowders have been fine-tuned over generations, passed down from mother to daughter, father to son. Our specialty seafood chowders are loaded with simple, easy to understand ingredients and chunks of fresh fish and seafood – the way any self-respecting chowder should be!
- ALL NATURAL
- READY TO SERVE
- PUREED FRESH
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
WATER, CREAM, WHEAT FLOUR, LOBSTER, POTATO STARCH, SHERRY, SEA SALT, BUTTER, TOMATO PASTE, SUGAR, ONION POWDER, OLD BAY, GROUND WHITE PEPPER, GARLIC POWDER, PAPRIKA, GROUND NUTMEG, THYME, GROUND TUMERIC
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
