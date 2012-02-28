Bar Harbor® New England Style Lobster Bisque Perspective: front
Bar Harbor® New England Style Lobster Bisque Perspective: left
Bar Harbor® New England Style Lobster Bisque Perspective: right
Bar Harbor® New England Style Lobster Bisque

10.5 ozUPC: 0007071800078
Product Details

Bar Harbor® Lobster Bisque is made with real milk and cream and is pureed fresh. It is guaranteed to delight your palette and keep you feeling good – whatever the weather!

  • Fresh off the docks of Maine!
  • All natural

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5can (149 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol100mg33.33%
Sodium540mg22.5%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Calcium80mg8%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A200Number of International Units4%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
All Natural Ingredients: Water, Milk, Minced Lobster Meat, Non-GMO, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil, Wheat Flour, Native Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sherry, Sugar (from Evaporated Cane Juice), Seasoned Salt (Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Turmeric, Spice, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Oleoresin Paprika), Paprika and Pepper

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
