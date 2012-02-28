Bar Harbor® New England Style Lobster Bisque
Product Details
Bar Harbor® Lobster Bisque is made with real milk and cream and is pureed fresh. It is guaranteed to delight your palette and keep you feeling good – whatever the weather!
- Fresh off the docks of Maine!
- All natural
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
All Natural Ingredients: Water, Milk, Minced Lobster Meat, Non-GMO, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil, Wheat Flour, Native Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sherry, Sugar (from Evaporated Cane Juice), Seasoned Salt (Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Turmeric, Spice, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Oleoresin Paprika), Paprika and Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More