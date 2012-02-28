Ingredients

All Natural Ingredients: Water, Milk, Minced Lobster Meat, Non-GMO, Expeller-pressed Canola Oil, Wheat Flour, Native Tapioca Starch, Salt, Sherry, Sugar (from Evaporated Cane Juice), Seasoned Salt (Salt, Sugar, Paprika, Turmeric, Spice, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Onion, Oleoresin Paprika), Paprika and Pepper

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

