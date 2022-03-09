Bar Harbor® New England Style White Clam Sauce
We create our all natural white clam sauce in small batches – loaded with simple, easy to understand ingredients. Mainers have been making their living on the water for generations. And we’ve been making our seafood sauces just as long! You can taste the difference.
MILK, WATER, PREMIUM CHOPPED CLAMS, NON-GMO CANOLA OIL, WHEAT FLOUR, SALT, ONION, CANE JUICE, GARLIC PARSLEY, PEPPER AND OREGANO. THIS PRODUCT IS MADE IN A FACILITY THAT USES MILK, WHEAT, FISH AND SHELLFISH.
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
