Bar Harbor® New England Style White Clam Sauce Perspective: front
Bar Harbor® New England Style White Clam Sauce Perspective: left
Bar Harbor® New England Style White Clam Sauce Perspective: right
Bar Harbor® New England Style White Clam Sauce

10.5 ozUPC: 0007071800109
Product Details

We create our all natural white clam sauce in small batches – loaded with simple, easy to understand ingredients. Mainers have been making their living on the water for generations. And we’ve been making our seafood sauces just as long! You can taste the difference.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.0 Varied servings per container
Serving size.5 CAN
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10%
Sodium470mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
MILK, WATER, PREMIUM CHOPPED CLAMS, NON-GMO CANOLA OIL, WHEAT FLOUR, SALT, ONION, CANE JUICE, GARLIC PARSLEY, PEPPER AND OREGANO. THIS PRODUCT IS MADE IN A FACILITY THAT USES MILK, WHEAT, FISH AND SHELLFISH.

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible