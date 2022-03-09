Hover to Zoom
Bar Harbor® Seafood Stock
15 ozUPC: 0007071800073
Product Details
We create our savory stocks in small batches the way people on the Maine Coast have been doing for generations – made from flavorful fish, seafood, and simple, all-natural ingredients. It’s as close to "fresh off the docks" as you can get without being there.
- ALL NATURAL
- USE IN PLACE OF WATER IN SEAFOOD DISHES
- FROM MAINE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
2.0 About servings per container
Serving size2
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium490mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
: Clam Stock, Fish Stock, Lobster Stock, Onions, Celery, Carrots, Salt, Dry White Wine, Lemon, Whole Peppercorns, Parsley, Bay Leaves.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More