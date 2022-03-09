Bar Harbor Skinless Boneless Smoked Sardine Fillets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Bar Harbor Skinless Boneless Smoked Sardine Fillets

6.7 ozUPC: 0007071800157
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our fancy seafood meats are perfect starters for your favorite seafood recipes – lobster rolls, pasta dishes, sauces, soups, chowders, and more. Enjoy seafood made the authentic Maine way, wherever you are. We hand sort every mussel, clam and lobster that we use in our seafood products, and prepare everything in our kitchen just a stone’s throw from the water. It’s as close to “fresh off the boat” as you can get without being here.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium230mg9.58%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein11g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Natural Wood Smoked, Skinless, Boneless Sardine Fillets (Clupea Harengus), Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More