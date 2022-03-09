Bar Harbor Skinless Boneless Smoked Sardine Fillets
Product Details
Our fancy seafood meats are perfect starters for your favorite seafood recipes – lobster rolls, pasta dishes, sauces, soups, chowders, and more. Enjoy seafood made the authentic Maine way, wherever you are. We hand sort every mussel, clam and lobster that we use in our seafood products, and prepare everything in our kitchen just a stone’s throw from the water. It’s as close to “fresh off the boat” as you can get without being here.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Natural Wood Smoked, Skinless, Boneless Sardine Fillets (Clupea Harengus), Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
