Bar Harbor Whole Gourmet Ocean Clams

6.5 ozUPC: 0007071800091
Our fancy seafood is the perfect starter for your favorite seafood recipes – lobster rolls, pasta dishes, sauces, soups, chowders, and more. Enjoy seafood made the authentic Maine way, wherever you are. We hand sort every clam that we use in our seafood products, and prepare everything in our kitchen just a stone’s throw from the water. It’s as close to “fresh off the boat” as you can get without being here.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 can
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
clams, clam juice, sea salt, rosemary and chamomile extract (to protect color)

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
