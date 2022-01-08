Hover to Zoom
Bar Harbor Wild Herring Fillets with Cracked Pepper
6.7 ozUPC: 0007071800121
Product Details
Our Wild Herring Fillets are a healthy substitute for tuna in your favorite recipes. Use them to create delicious, healthy hors d'oeuvres and snacks; they're also great as a salad topper. Best of all, they're sustainably harvested from the clear, cold waters of the Gulf of Maine.
- Omega-3, naturally
- High in protein and calcium
- Naturally wood smoked
- Easy-open
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg12%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein11g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Herring - Lightly Smoked , Cracked Pepper , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
