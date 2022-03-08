Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Bar Harbor Wild Petite Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil
4.2 ozUPC: 0007071800123
Purchase Options
Product Details
Our fancy seafood meat is a perfect starters for your favorite seafood recipes – lobster rolls, pasta dishes, sauces, soups, chowders, and more. Enjoy seafood made the authentic Maine way, wherever you are. We prepare everything in our kitchen just a stone’s throw from the water. It’s as close to “fresh off the boat” as you can get without being here.
- Omega-3, naturally
- Ready to eat protein
- Naturally wood smoked
- EZ-Open, BPA-NI lined can
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
2.5 Varied servings per container
Serving size1 CAN
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat9.1g12%
Sodium415.8mg18%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
WILD PETITE SARDINES IN EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More