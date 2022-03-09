Bar Harbor Wild Smoked Mackerel Fillets Perspective: front
6.7 ozUPC: 0007071800117
Our fancy seafood meat is a perfect starter for your favorite seafood recipes – lobster rolls, pasta dishes, sauces, soups, chowders, and more. Enjoy seafood made the authentic Maine way, wherever you are. We prepare everything in our kitchen just a stone’s throw from the water. It’s as close to “fresh off the boat” as you can get without being here.

  • Omega-3, naturally
  • Ready to eat protein
  • Naturally wood smoked
  • EZ-Open, BPA-NI lined can

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.5 Approximately servings per container
Serving size56 gram
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat7.2g9%
Sodium252mg11%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SMOKED MACKEREL, WATER, SALT

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
