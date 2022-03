Barbara'S Organic Honest O'S Cereal, Original Has Four Grams Of Protein And Three Grams Of Fiber Per Serving. Here At Barbara’S, We Believe In Better. We Believe In Better Health And Better Taste. We Believe In Better Breakfasts And Better Snacks--Ones Full Of Flavor And Not Sugar. We Believe In Better Ingredients That Are Simple And Wholesome. Barbara'S Organic Honest O'S Cereal, Original Is A Heart-Healthy Breakfast Made With Simple, Non-Gmo Organic Ingredients That Provide Whole Grains Into Your Diet. Each Box Contains 8 Oz. Of Cereal. See The Nutrition Facts Panel For Allergens.