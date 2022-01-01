Barbara'S Gluten-Free Puffins Cereal, Honey Rice Has 22 Grams Of Whole Grains And Three Grams Of Fiber Per Serving. Here At Barbara’S, We Believe In Better. We Believe In Better Health And Better Taste. We Believe In Better Breakfasts And Better Snacks--Ones Full Of Flavor And Not Sugar. We Believe In Better Ingredients That Are Simple And Wholesome. Barbara'S Gluten-Free Puffins Cereal, Honey Rice Is A Healthy Breakfast Made With Simple, Non-Gmo Ingredients That Help Provide You With The Whole Grains You Need In Your Diet--And It’S Gluten-Free, Has Only 6 Grams Of Sugar Per Serving And It Tastes Great. Each Box Contains 9 Oz. Of Cereal. See The Nutrition Facts Panel For Allergens.