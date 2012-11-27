Barbara's Jalapeno Cheese Puffs
Product Details
- Made with Real Aged Cheddar & Blue Cheese and with Real Jalapeno
- Gluten Free
- No Hydrogenated Oils
- Cholesterol Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Yellow Cornmeal*, Expeller Pressed High Oleic (Sunflower, Safflower and/or Canola*) Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Annatto Extract [For Color], Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Salt, Butter (Cream), Nonfat Dry Milk, Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Green Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Jalapeno Pepper, Cream, Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Annatto and Paprika Extracts (For Color), Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Maintain Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.