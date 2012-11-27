Barbara's Jalapeno Cheese Puffs Perspective: front
Barbara's Jalapeno Cheese Puffs

7 ozUPC: 0007061700075
Product Details

  • Made with Real Aged Cheddar & Blue Cheese and with Real Jalapeno
  • Gluten Free
  • No Hydrogenated Oils
  • Cholesterol Free

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Yellow Cornmeal*, Expeller Pressed High Oleic (Sunflower, Safflower and/or Canola*) Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Annatto Extract [For Color], Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Salt, Butter (Cream), Nonfat Dry Milk, Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Green Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Jalapeno Pepper, Cream, Lactic Acid, Garlic Powder, Annatto and Paprika Extracts (For Color), Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
