Barbara's Morning Oat Crunch Original Cereal Perspective: front
Barbara's Morning Oat Crunch Original Cereal Perspective: back
Barbara's Morning Oat Crunch Original Cereal Perspective: left
Barbara's Morning Oat Crunch Original Cereal Perspective: right
Barbara's Morning Oat Crunch Original Cereal Perspective: top
Barbara's Morning Oat Crunch Original Cereal Perspective: bottom
Barbara's Morning Oat Crunch Original Cereal

14 ozUPC: 0007061720612
Product Details

Wake Up Your Morning!

Barbara's Morning Oat Crunch is simply delicious, and each hearty bowl is packed with the whole grains, protein, and fiber that your body needs. The wholesome crunch will keep you satisfied, so that you can enjoy the day ahead!

Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol that include 3 grams of soluble fiber per day from whole grain oat foods like Morning Oat Crunch cereal, may reduce the risk of heart disease. One serving of Morning Oat Crunch cereal provides 1.3 grams of soluble fiber from oats.

  • 42 Whole Grains
  • 6g Protein
  • 56g Fiber
  • Non-GMO
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate45g16.36%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar10g
Protein7g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron2.5mg15%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Whole Grain Wheat, Cane Sugar, Unsulfured Molasses, Pea Protein Concentrate, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Barley Malt Extract, Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More