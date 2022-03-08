Wake Up Your Morning!

Barbara's Morning Oat Crunch is simply delicious, and each hearty bowl is packed with the whole grains, protein, and fiber that your body needs. The wholesome crunch will keep you satisfied, so that you can enjoy the day ahead!

Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol that include 3 grams of soluble fiber per day from whole grain oat foods like Morning Oat Crunch cereal, may reduce the risk of heart disease. One serving of Morning Oat Crunch cereal provides 1.3 grams of soluble fiber from oats.