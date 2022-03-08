Barbara's Morning Oat Crunch Original Cereal
Product Details
Wake Up Your Morning!
Barbara's Morning Oat Crunch is simply delicious, and each hearty bowl is packed with the whole grains, protein, and fiber that your body needs. The wholesome crunch will keep you satisfied, so that you can enjoy the day ahead!
Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol that include 3 grams of soluble fiber per day from whole grain oat foods like Morning Oat Crunch cereal, may reduce the risk of heart disease. One serving of Morning Oat Crunch cereal provides 1.3 grams of soluble fiber from oats.
- 42 Whole Grains
- 6g Protein
- 56g Fiber
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Whole Grain Wheat, Cane Sugar, Unsulfured Molasses, Pea Protein Concentrate, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Barley Malt Extract, Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Maintain Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More