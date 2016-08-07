Barbara's Multigrain Puffins Cereal Perspective: front
Barbara's Multigrain Puffins Cereal

10 ozUPC: 0007061700628
Product Details

Puffins® Multigrain Cereal:the crunchy, brimming with oats, corn, rice, and just-enough sweetness cereal. Say yes to happiness!

  • Gluten free
  • Non GMO Project verified
  • Good source of fiber
  • 7 grams total sugars
  • 9 grams whole grain

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar7g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Flour , Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour , Cane Sugar , Whole Grain Oat Flour , Fructooligosaccharides , Oat Hull Fiber , Calcium Carbonate , Sea Salt , Natural Flavor , Caramel Color , Annatto ( For Color ) , Tocopherols ( Antioxidants , To Maintain Freshness ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
