Barbara's Multigrain Puffins Cereal
10 ozUPC: 0007061700628
Product Details
Puffins® Multigrain Cereal:the crunchy, brimming with oats, corn, rice, and just-enough sweetness cereal. Say yes to happiness!
- Gluten free
- Non GMO Project verified
- Good source of fiber
- 7 grams total sugars
- 9 grams whole grain
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate33g11%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar7g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Flour , Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour , Cane Sugar , Whole Grain Oat Flour , Fructooligosaccharides , Oat Hull Fiber , Calcium Carbonate , Sea Salt , Natural Flavor , Caramel Color , Annatto ( For Color ) , Tocopherols ( Antioxidants , To Maintain Freshness ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
