Ingredients

Corn Flour , Whole Grain Brown Rice Flour , Cane Sugar , Whole Grain Oat Flour , Fructooligosaccharides , Oat Hull Fiber , Calcium Carbonate , Sea Salt , Natural Flavor , Caramel Color , Annatto ( For Color ) , Tocopherols ( Antioxidants , To Maintain Freshness ) .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

