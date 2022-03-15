Hover to Zoom
Barbara's Organic Brown Rice Crisps Cereal
11 ozUPC: 0007061700058
Product Details
- Only 1g of Sugar (per serving)
- USDA Organic
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (41 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Whole Grain Brown Rice, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
