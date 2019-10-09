Hover to Zoom
Barbara's Organic Corn Flakes Cereal
9 ozUPC: 0007061700055
Enjoy Barbara’s corn flakes cereal, with that delicious corn TOASTIES crunch. We've taken a traditional cornflake, made it organic and gave it an even richer flavor! Made with only 3 simple ingredients: organic corn, organic fruit juice concentrate, sea salt.
Organic
Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate34g11%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Organic Milled Corn , Organic Cane Sugar , Sea Salt .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
