Barbara's Organic Honey Nut Honest O's Cereal
10 ozUPC: 0007061700620
Product Details
A winning combination, with impressive health credentials.
- USDA Organic
- Non GMO Project verified
- Heart healthy
- 9 grams total sugars
- 19 grams whole grain
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium2mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Whole Oat Flour , Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar , Organic Non-gmo , Corn Flour , Organic Oat Bran , Organic Expeller Pressed High Oleic Oil ( Canola Oil and/or Sunflower Oil ) , Organic Apple Juice Concentrate , Organic Honey , Calcium Carbonate , Sea Salt , Organic Ground Almonds , Baking Soda , Iron ( Ferric Orthophosphate ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
