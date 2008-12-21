Barbara's Original Cheese Puffs
When you feel like keeping it real, reach for Barbara’s® Original Cheese Puffs, made with real aged cheddar and blue cheese (and none of those fake colors and flavors). Gluten free and 100% delicious!
Yellow Corn Meal, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Oil (Sunflower, Safflower and/or Canola), Aged Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Annatto Extract [For Color], Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Salt, Butter, Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Lactic Acid, Natural Flavors, Annatto and Paprika Extracts (For Color), Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Preserve Freshness)
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
