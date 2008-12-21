Barbara's Original Cheese Puffs Perspective: front
Barbara's Original Cheese Puffs Perspective: back
Barbara's Original Cheese Puffs Perspective: top
Barbara's Original Cheese Puffs Perspective: bottom
Barbara's Original Cheese Puffs

7 ozUPC: 0007061700062
When you feel like keeping it real, reach for Barbara’s® Original Cheese Puffs, made with real aged cheddar and blue cheese (and none of those fake colors and flavors). Gluten free and 100% delicious!

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat8g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Yellow Corn Meal, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Oil (Sunflower, Safflower and/or Canola), Aged Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Annatto Extract [For Color], Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Salt, Butter, Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Lactic Acid, Natural Flavors, Annatto and Paprika Extracts (For Color), Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Preserve Freshness)

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

