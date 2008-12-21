Ingredients

Yellow Corn Meal, Expeller Pressed High Oleic Oil (Sunflower, Safflower and/or Canola), Aged Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Annatto Extract [For Color], Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Whey, Buttermilk, Salt, Butter, Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Lactic Acid, Natural Flavors, Annatto and Paprika Extracts (For Color), Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Preserve Freshness)

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

