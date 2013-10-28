Ingredients

Whole Grain Oats, Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Cane Sugar, Unsulfured Molasses, Oat Fiber, Salt, Baking Soda, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Maintain Freshness).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible