Hover to Zoom
Barbara's Original Multigrain Spoonfuls Cereal
24 ozUPC: 0007061720607
Purchase Options
Product Details
Treat the whole family to bowlfuls of Spoonfuls® Cereal—multigrain goodness made with oats, wheat and corn. Delicious AND nutritious AND the perfect amount of sweet? 100% yes!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar7g
Protein5g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Grain Oats, Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Cane Sugar, Unsulfured Molasses, Oat Fiber, Salt, Baking Soda, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Maintain Freshness).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More