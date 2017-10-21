Barbara's Puffins Cinnamon Cereal
Product Details
A bit of cinnamon to start your day right.
We believe in better health and better taste. We believe in better breakfasts. We believe in better options like whole grains and non-GMO ingredients. Better is a simple idea that holds a whole bunch of promise. That's why we've believed in better from the start.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Flour, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Cane Sugar, Oat Fiber, Corn Bran, Unsulfured Molasses, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Maintain Freshness)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More