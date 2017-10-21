Barbara's Puffins Cinnamon Cereal Perspective: front
Barbara's Puffins Cinnamon Cereal

10 ozUPC: 0007061720610
A bit of cinnamon to start your day right.

We believe in better health and better taste. We believe in better breakfasts. We believe in better options like whole grains and non-GMO ingredients. Better is a simple idea that holds a whole bunch of promise. That's why we've believed in better from the start.

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar6g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Flour, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Cane Sugar, Oat Fiber, Corn Bran, Unsulfured Molasses, Cinnamon, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
