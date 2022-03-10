Ingredients

Corn Flour, Cane Sugar, Degermed Corn Meal, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Oat Hull Fiber, Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Oil, Caramel Color, Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More