Barbara's Puffins Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cereal

10.5 ozUPC: 0007061700639
We believe in better health and better taste. We believe in better breakfasts. We believe in better options like whole grains and non-GMO ingredients. Better is a simple idea that holds a whole bunch of promise. That's why we've believed in better from the start.

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar9g
Protein3g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron0.8mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Flour, Cane Sugar, Degermed Corn Meal, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Salt), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Oat Hull Fiber, Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Baking Soda, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Oil, Caramel Color, Tocopherols (Antioxidants To Maintain Freshness)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
