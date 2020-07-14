Explore a world of competitive fun with the Barbie Boxer doll! When a girl plays with Barbie, she imagines everything she can become, and if you love to move fast, you can be a boxer! The Barbie Boxer doll wears a stylish boxing outfit featuring a short top with a Barbie graphic, silvery and golden metallic boxing shorts featuring a pink metallic waist and "Barbie" written at the top. Then get ready for the big knock-out--Barbie Boxer doll comes with pink boxing gloves! Pow! Boxers are very strong, agile and quick on their feet and use techniques like jab, hook and uppercut. Kids will love the endless possibilities for creative expression and storytelling fun with the Barbie Boxer doll. Includes Barbie Boxer doll and pink boxing gloves. Doll cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary. For ages 3 and up.