The Barbie surprise careers dolls delight kids with an unboxing experience that has eight pieces to discover! Each doll comes with two career looks featuring professionally themed clothing and accessories -but which careers Kids unbox to discover which surprises are inside. Four different compartments hold multiple surprises. They might find pieces to dress Barbie doll as a rocket engineer and figure skater, a geologist and pet groomer or a pediatrician and dancer. There are three different dolls to choose from with a range of skin tones, hairstyles and looks to add even more variety for role-play fun -each wears a trendy look with an inspirational message and versatile pieces. Choose your doll -she's visible in the box, and then unbox your surprise careers. What do you want to be when you grow up Explore it all with the Barbie surprise career dolls because when a girl plays with Barbie, she imagines everything she can become. Includes Barbie doll wearing fashions and accessories, plus eight surprise career-themed clothing and accessories. Each sold separately, subject to availability. Dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.