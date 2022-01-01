With Barbie doll clothes and accessories for 2 complete looks in this animal print-inspired fashion pack, imaginations have double the inspiration to explore storytelling and style! The long dress is right on trend with a cut-out at the neck, animal print on the body and an asymmetrical denim ruffle. The second look pairs a black t-shirt with "girl power" graphic and a black and white animal print skirt with ruffle. Chic sunglasses and a bright pink clutch with fur-inspired texture complete the looks. Mix and match with other Barbie doll clothes and accessories to spark imaginations and storytelling fun (each sold separately, subject to availability).