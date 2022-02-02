Barbie Fashions - Wonder Woman Blue Stars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Barbie Fashions - Wonder Woman Blue Stars Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Barbie Fashions - Wonder Woman Blue Stars

1 ctUPC: 0088796169416
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Mix and match with other clothing in the collection to create different looks and explore your style. You can be anything with Barbie. Collect them all

Shipping & Return Information