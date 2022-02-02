Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Barbie Fashions - Wonder Woman Blue Stars
1 ctUPC: 0088796169416
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Mix and match with other clothing in the collection to create different looks and explore your style. You can be anything with Barbie. Collect them all
Shipping & Return Information
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.