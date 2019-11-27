Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc. dolls and playsets let kids explore their nurturing side ? this feeding and changing themed set lets them be the babysitter with a fun, role-play feature. The adorable baby doll has a bobbling head and bottom to mimic real movement; kids simply hold the baby at the hip to help crawl along and see the doll's head and bottom bobble! She has a ball, teddy bear and rolling turtle to chase after or place her under her floor gym on the blanket to play with its three removable toys. Kids will love helping this doll explore! Collect the Babysitters Inc. dolls and accessories to fill playtime with babysitting fun because when a girl plays with Barbie, she imagines everything she can become. Includes bobbling baby doll, floor gym and themed accessories. Colors and decorations may vary.