Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2dates (46 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 33g 12% Dietary Fiber 4g 14.29% Sugar 30g

Protein 1g

Calcium 30mg 2%

Iron 0.28mg 2%

Potassium 281mg 6%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%