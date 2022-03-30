Hover to Zoom
Bard Valley Natural Delights Whole Fresh Medjool Dates
32 ozUPC: 0009792354401
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
Always grown without pesticides and contain no added sugar Medjool dates are the perfect snack to fuel your day. Fitness enthusiasts praise it pre and post workout benefits. You can find them in the fresh produce department.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2dates (46 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate33g12%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar30g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.28mg2%
Potassium281mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Medjool Dates
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More