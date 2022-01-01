Bare Bones® Beef Bone Broth Instant Beverage Mix
Product Details
Our Grass-Fed Beef Instant Bone Broth is perfect for school, the office, travel, backpacking and beyond. Its aromatic, delicious flavor makes it the perfect Sipping Snack. These little Paleo and Keto Friendly "rip sticks" pack plenty of flavor and nutrients to fuel you on the go. Just rip, mix with hot water, and sip. Or add to your favorite recipe for extra flavor and nutrients.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
GRASS-FED BEEF BONE BROTH POWDER, GRASS-FED BEEF COLLAGEN, BAKER'S YEAST EXTRACT, TOMATO POWDER, SALT, CHICORY ROOT FIBER, APPLE CIDER VINEGAR (ORGANIC TAPIOCA MALTODEXTRIN*, ORGANIC APPLE CIDER VINEGAR), GUAR, GARLIC POWDER, SHIITAKE MUSHROOM POWDER, SPICES.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
