Our Grass-Fed Beef Instant Bone Broth is perfect for school, the office, travel, backpacking and beyond. Its aromatic, delicious flavor makes it the perfect Sipping Snack. These little Paleo and Keto Friendly "rip sticks" pack plenty of flavor and nutrients to fuel you on the go. Just rip, mix with hot water, and sip. Or add to your favorite recipe for extra flavor and nutrients.