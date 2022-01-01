Bare Bones® Chicken Bone Broth Instant Beverage Mix
Product Details
Our Chicken Instant Bone Broth has a light, refreshing flavor that makes it the perfect addition to any lunch box, office desk, post-workout regimen or on-the-go lifestyle. These perfectly portable "rip sticks" not only taste good, but pack plenty of flavor and nutrients to refuel you throughout the day. Just rip, mix with 8oz. of hot water, and sip. Or add to your favorite recipe for extra flavor and nutrients.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bone Broth Powder, Natural Flavor, Baker’s Yeast Extract, Salt, Lemon Juice (Non - GMO Maltodextrin*, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate), Chicory Root Fiber, Guar, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Thyme, Onion Powder, Rice Concentrate, Spice
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More