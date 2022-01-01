Bare Bones® Chicken Bone Broth Instant Beverage Mix Perspective: front
Bare Bones® Chicken Bone Broth Instant Beverage Mix

4 ct / 0.56 ozUPC: 0085000532409
Product Details

Our Chicken Instant Bone Broth has a light, refreshing flavor that makes it the perfect addition to any lunch box, office desk, post-workout regimen or on-the-go lifestyle. These perfectly portable "rip sticks" not only taste good, but pack plenty of flavor and nutrients to refuel you throughout the day. Just rip, mix with 8oz. of hot water, and sip. Or add to your favorite recipe for extra flavor and nutrients.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 packet
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium440mg19%
Total Carbohydrate4g2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Bone Broth Powder, Natural Flavor, Baker’s Yeast Extract, Salt, Lemon Juice (Non - GMO Maltodextrin*, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate), Chicory Root Fiber, Guar, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Thyme, Onion Powder, Rice Concentrate, Spice

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
