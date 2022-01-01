Our Chicken Instant Bone Broth has a light, refreshing flavor that makes it the perfect addition to any lunch box, office desk, post-workout regimen or on-the-go lifestyle. These perfectly portable "rip sticks" not only taste good, but pack plenty of flavor and nutrients to refuel you throughout the day. Just rip, mix with 8oz. of hot water, and sip. Or add to your favorite recipe for extra flavor and nutrients.