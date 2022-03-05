Barefoot Books BBK9781782853275BN 2 Each Mindful Kids Activity Cards Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Barefoot Books BBK9781782853275BN 2 Each Mindful Kids Activity Cards

1UPC: 0067590497549
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

This boxed card deck includes 50 creative mindfulness games visualizations and exercises divided into 5 categories to help children feel grounded find calm improve focus practice loving kindness and relax Whimsical full color illustrations on both sides of the cards break down each practice into easy to follow steps Tips on individual cards plus an 8 page instructional booklet show modifications that make these activities inclusive for children of all abilities Features . Mindful Kids Activity Cards. 2 Each Specifications . Weight 2 87 lbs

Shipping & Return Information