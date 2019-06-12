Hover to Zoom
Barefoot Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 750ml
Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is smooth and balanced with light tannins. This red wine in a 750 mL bottle has big berry notes and aromas of raspberry and blackberry with a long velvety vanilla finish. This California red wine is ideal for backyard barbecues and casual gatherings with friends. This Barefoot wine pairs perfectly with beef, cheeseburgers or red sauce pasta dishes and is best served at room temperature. Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon is one of our original and most traditional red wine types.
- One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
- Fruit forward notes of raspberry, red grapes and blackberry jam
- Ideal for backyard barbecues and casual gatherings with friends
- Enjoy this red wine with beef, cheeseburgers or red sauce pasta dishes
- Cabernet Sauvignon with a smooth, velvety vanilla finish
- Red wine from California
- From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions
- Best served at room temperature