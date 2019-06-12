Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is smooth and balanced with light tannins. This red wine in a 750 mL bottle has big berry notes and aromas of raspberry and blackberry with a long velvety vanilla finish. This California red wine is ideal for backyard barbecues and casual gatherings with friends. This Barefoot wine pairs perfectly with beef, cheeseburgers or red sauce pasta dishes and is best served at room temperature. Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon is one of our original and most traditional red wine types.

One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

Fruit forward notes of raspberry, red grapes and blackberry jam

Ideal for backyard barbecues and casual gatherings with friends

Enjoy this red wine with beef, cheeseburgers or red sauce pasta dishes

Cabernet Sauvignon with a smooth, velvety vanilla finish

Red wine from California

From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions

Best served at room temperature