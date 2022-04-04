Barefoot Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 1.5L Perspective: front
Barefoot Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 1.5L Perspective: back
Barefoot Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 1.5L Perspective: left
Barefoot Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 1.5L Perspective: right
Barefoot Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 1.5L Perspective: top
Barefoot Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 1.5L Perspective: bottom
Barefoot Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 1.5L

1.5 L
Barefoot Chardonnay White Wine features tempting notes of fresh green apple and sweet peach with hints of honey and vanilla in a large 1.5 L bottle. With a smooth and crisp finish, this medium bodied California wine comes in a larger 1.5 L wine bottle that contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it perfect for entertaining at an outdoor party or enjoying with a group of friends. This Chardonnay wine comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.

  • One 1.5 L bottle of Barefoot Chardonnay White Wine
  • Bold notes of fresh green apples, sweet peaches and hints of honey and vanilla
  • Enjoy this white wine with pasta, poultry or fresh fruit
  • Medium bodied white wine with a smooth finish
  • White wine from California
  • From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions
  • Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
  • This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass