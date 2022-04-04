Barefoot Chardonnay White Wine features tempting notes of fresh green apple and sweet peach with hints of honey and vanilla in a 750 mL bottle. With a smooth and crisp finish, this medium bodied California wine is ideal for sharing with friends or family at an outdoor party on a warm summer day. This Chardonnay wine comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.

