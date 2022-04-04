Hover to Zoom
Barefoot Cellars Chardonnay White Wine 750ml
750 mLUPC: 0001834175105
Located in AISLE 3
Barefoot Chardonnay White Wine features tempting notes of fresh green apple and sweet peach with hints of honey and vanilla in a 750 mL bottle. With a smooth and crisp finish, this medium bodied California wine is ideal for sharing with friends or family at an outdoor party on a warm summer day. This Chardonnay wine comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.
- One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Chardonnay White Wine
- Medium bodied white wine with a smooth finish
- Bold notes of fresh green apples, sweet peaches and hints of honey and vanilla
- Enjoy this white wine with pasta, poultry or fresh fruit
- White wine from California
- From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions