750 mLUPC: 0001834175105
Barefoot Chardonnay White Wine features tempting notes of fresh green apple and sweet peach with hints of honey and vanilla in a 750 mL bottle. With a smooth and crisp finish, this medium bodied California wine is ideal for sharing with friends or family at an outdoor party on a warm summer day. This Chardonnay wine comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.

  • One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Chardonnay White Wine
  • Medium bodied white wine with a smooth finish
  • Bold notes of fresh green apples, sweet peaches and hints of honey and vanilla
  • Enjoy this white wine with pasta, poultry or fresh fruit
  • White wine from California
  • From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions