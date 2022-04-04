Barefoot Malbec Red Wine is a rich, plush wine that comes in a party-favorite 1.5 L bottle size. Hints of black currant and juicy blackberry wine flavors complement notes of vanilla, caramel and toasted oak. This dark red wine pairs well with grilled beef tenderloin or barbecued steak, creating an exceptional combination of flavors to enjoy. This Barefoot wine is best served at room temperature or slightly chilled, and the larger bottle size makes it great to enjoy with friends and family. Bold, juicy Malbec wine is perfect for all occasions, from girls' night to larger dinner parties.

One 1.5 L bottle Barefoot Cellars Malbec Red Wine

Plush red wine with a smooth, long finish

Juicy flavors of blackberry and currant with aromas of vanilla, caramel and toasted oak

Larger wine bottle that is perfect for larger parties

Red Malbec wine pairs wonderfully with pulled pork, beef tenderloin and pizza

Serve Malbec wine at room temperature

From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions