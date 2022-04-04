Barefoot Merlot is a smooth, medium-bodied red wine. It is the perfect combo of cherry, boysenberry, plum, and chocolate flavors. A mocha finish is complemented by hints of smoky vanilla oak. It’s well rounded with mild tannins, making it the perfect match to any food pairing. This 1.5L size is perfect for entertaining.

Smooth, medium bodied red wine

Jammy flavors of blackberry, plum and chocolate

Highly versatile wine, enjoy on its own or with any meal

From California

America's most awarded wine brand