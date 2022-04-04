Hover to Zoom
Barefoot Cellars Merlot Red Wine 1.5L
1.5 LUPC: 0001834115110
Located in AISLE 1
Barefoot Merlot is a smooth, medium-bodied red wine. It is the perfect combo of cherry, boysenberry, plum, and chocolate flavors. A mocha finish is complemented by hints of smoky vanilla oak. It’s well rounded with mild tannins, making it the perfect match to any food pairing. This 1.5L size is perfect for entertaining.
- Smooth, medium bodied red wine
- Jammy flavors of blackberry, plum and chocolate
- Highly versatile wine, enjoy on its own or with any meal
- From California
- America's most awarded wine brand