Barefoot Cellars Merlot red wine is a well-rounded wine that is a crowd pleaser. Barefoot Merlot has consistently been one of our most popular types! Plush and perfectly balanced, this wine is filled with notes of blueberry jam and layers of light oak, which persists through the smooth, lingering finish. The medium body of Merlot wine makes it a perfect match with any food pairing. Serve this 750 mL bottle of dark red wine at room temperature, or refrigerate for 30 minutes if you prefer slightly chilled wine. Enjoy Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions.

Jammy notes of blackberry, plum and chocolate

Barefoot Merlot California wine

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable