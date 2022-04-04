Hover to Zoom
Barefoot Cellars Merlot Red Wine 750ml
750 mLUPC: 0001834175110
Barefoot Cellars Merlot red wine is a well-rounded wine that is a crowd pleaser. Barefoot Merlot has consistently been one of our most popular types! Plush and perfectly balanced, this wine is filled with notes of blueberry jam and layers of light oak, which persists through the smooth, lingering finish. The medium body of Merlot wine makes it a perfect match with any food pairing. Serve this 750 mL bottle of dark red wine at room temperature, or refrigerate for 30 minutes if you prefer slightly chilled wine. Enjoy Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions.
- One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Cellars Merlot Red Wine
- Jammy notes of blackberry, plum and chocolate
- Enjoy this versatile red Merlot wine on its own or with a wine and cheese tray
- Medium body with a smooth finish
- Barefoot Merlot California wine
- Enjoy Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions
- Serve at room temperature or slightly chilled
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable