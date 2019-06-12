Barefoot Cellars Moscato White Wine 750ml Perspective: front
Barefoot Cellars Moscato White Wine 750ml Perspective: right
Barefoot Cellars Moscato White Wine 750ml Perspective: top
Barefoot Cellars Moscato White Wine 750ml Perspective: bottom
Barefoot Cellars Moscato White Wine 750ml

750 mLUPC: 0008500001668
Located in AISLE 2

Barefoot Moscato Sweet White Wine delivers a refreshing blend of juicy peaches and sweet apricots in a convenient 750 mL bottle. Barefoot Moscato features lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish with a tantalizing twist of lemon and citrus. Perfect for pairing with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts, this Barefoot Moscato is best served chilled. A screw top cap allows for easy opening and secure storage. The sweet white Moscato comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.

  • One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Moscato Sweet White Wine
  • Light wine with lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish
  • Refreshing notes of juicy peaches and sweet apricots
  • Convenient screw top bottle for easy opening and secure storage
  • Enjoy this sweet wine with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts
  • Moscato wine from California
  • From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions
  • Serve chilled