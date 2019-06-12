Barefoot Moscato Sweet White Wine delivers a refreshing blend of juicy peaches and sweet apricots in a convenient 750 mL bottle. Barefoot Moscato features lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish with a tantalizing twist of lemon and citrus. Perfect for pairing with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts, this Barefoot Moscato is best served chilled. A screw top cap allows for easy opening and secure storage. The sweet white Moscato comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.

One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Moscato Sweet White Wine

Light wine with lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish

Refreshing notes of juicy peaches and sweet apricots

Convenient screw top bottle for easy opening and secure storage

Enjoy this sweet wine with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts

Moscato wine from California

From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions

Serve chilled