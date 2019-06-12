Hover to Zoom
Barefoot Cellars Moscato White Wine 750ml
750 mLUPC: 0008500001668
Barefoot Moscato Sweet White Wine delivers a refreshing blend of juicy peaches and sweet apricots in a convenient 750 mL bottle. Barefoot Moscato features lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish with a tantalizing twist of lemon and citrus. Perfect for pairing with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts, this Barefoot Moscato is best served chilled. A screw top cap allows for easy opening and secure storage. The sweet white Moscato comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.
- One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Moscato Sweet White Wine
- Light wine with lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish
- Refreshing notes of juicy peaches and sweet apricots
- Convenient screw top bottle for easy opening and secure storage
- Enjoy this sweet wine with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts
- Moscato wine from California
- From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions
- Serve chilled