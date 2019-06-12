Barefoot Pinot Grigio White Wine features tart notes of green apples and the juiciness of fresh white peaches along with the floral aroma of jasmine. Crisp and refreshing, this light bodied Pinot Grigio wine pairs perfectly with traditional dishes like pasta, poultry and pizza. Ideal for sharing at outdoor parties on warm summer days, this Barefoot wine is best served chilled. This 750 mL bottle comes with a screw cap for easy opening and secure storage. This Pinot Grigio comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get barefoot.

One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Pinot Grigio White Wine

Light bodied white wine with a refreshing finish

Tart notes of green apples and the juiciness of fresh white peaches

Convenient screw cap for easy opening and secure storage

Enjoy this white wine with traditional dishes like pasta, poultry and pizza

From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions

Serve this Barefoot white wine chilled