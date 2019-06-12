Barefoot Cellars Riesling White Wine 1.5L
Barefoot Riesling White Wine features slightly sweet notes of juicy apples and tangy lemons along with the aroma of orange blossoms in a large 1.5 L bottle. This refreshing light bodied Riesling wine pairs perfectly with mild cheeses, fresh fruits and spicy dishes. Ideal for sharing at outdoor parties on warm summer days, this refreshing sweet wine is best served chilled. This larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it perfect for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends. This sweet Riesling comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.
- One 1.5 L bottle of Barefoot Riesling White Wine
- Light bodied white wine with a refreshing finish
- Refreshing Barefoot wine with sweet notes of juicy apples and tangy lemons
- Larger bottle is ideal for entertaining or enjoying with friends
- Enjoy this sweet white wine with mild cheeses, fresh fruits or spicy dishes
- Serve this Barefoot white wine chilled
- White wine from California
- From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Riesling Wine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
