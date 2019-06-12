Barefoot Riesling White Wine features slightly sweet notes of juicy apples and tangy lemons along with the aroma of orange blossoms in a large 1.5 L bottle. This refreshing light bodied Riesling wine pairs perfectly with mild cheeses, fresh fruits and spicy dishes. Ideal for sharing at outdoor parties on warm summer days, this refreshing sweet wine is best served chilled. This larger 1.5 L wine bottle contains two 750 mL bottles of wine, making it perfect for entertaining or enjoying with a group of friends. This sweet Riesling comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.

One 1.5 L bottle of Barefoot Riesling White Wine

Light bodied white wine with a refreshing finish

Refreshing Barefoot wine with sweet notes of juicy apples and tangy lemons

Larger bottle is ideal for entertaining or enjoying with friends

Enjoy this sweet white wine with mild cheeses, fresh fruits or spicy dishes

Serve this Barefoot white wine chilled

White wine from California

From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions