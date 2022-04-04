Hover to Zoom
Barefoot Cellars Sauvignon Blanc White Wine 750ml
750 mLUPC: 0001834175102
Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc Dry White Wine features crisp notes of refreshing honeydew melon, sweet nectarine and juicy peaches in an easy to open screw cap wine bottle. Finished with a delicious hint of zesty lime and pear, this aromatic California white wine pairs perfectly with a fresh vegetable tray or assortment of mild cheeses. This crisp and refreshing white wine is ideal for outdoor gatherings or picnics and best served chilled. Each 750 mL bottle features a convenient screw cap, offering easy opening and secure storage. This Sauvignon Blanc wine comes from Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions. Let's get Barefoot.
- One 750 mL bottle of Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc Dry White Wine
- Refreshing and crisp white wine with a citrus aroma and soft finish
- Notes of refreshing honeydew melon, sweet nectarine and juicy peaches
- Convenient screw cap glass bottle for easy opening and secure storage
- Pairs perfectly with fresh vegetables or mild cheeses
- Sauvignon Blanc white wine from California
- Best served chilled
- From Barefoot, the most awarded wine brand in US competitions